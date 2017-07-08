Introducing ... Andrew Butcher, the county’s new Circuit Clerk

RECENTLY ANDREW BUTCHER (L) TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE FROM JUDGE RICK FACEMIRE (R), WITH JUDGE JACK ALSOP (C) LOOKING IN THE GILMER COUNTY COURTHOUSE

On Wednesday, June 14, Andrew Butcher, of Glenville, was sworn in as Gilmer County Clerk of the Circuit Court. He was appointed to this position upon the retirement of Karen Elkin.

Mr. Butcher, a 2003 graduate of Gilmer County High School, has two degrees from Glenville State College and has worked for several local companies, including Rockwell Resources, SLS, and Waco Oil & Gas.

"I like working in Gilmer County," Mr. Butcher states, "the people are great — I think one of the most rewarding jobs I've ever had was working as a Board of Education substitute teacher. Not only did I like being around the kids, but I was talking with people all day, and I really enjoyed that-I think that's a skill that will serve me well in this new position."

