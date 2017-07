Dr. Tracy Pellett (behind podium), the new President of Glenville State College surrounded by many local and state supporters of GSC, makes some pointed comments regarding the recent state budget. In an impassioned speech, Pellett rejected the standard method of raising tuition to offset the funding losses, and, instead, announced a symbolic $1 tuition drop to “promise our parents and students that we are creating the best value....”

(Staff photo by David Corcoran, Jr.; General Manager)