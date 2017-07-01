Pioneers will ‘Blaze a New Trail’ to offset state funding decrease...

“Nothing is more a part of the American Dream than going to college,” states Dr. Tracy Pellett, the new incoming President of Glenville State College, in his first news conference.

After explaining the central West Virginia public college’s mission, applause erupted when he affirmed, “Glenville State will not cover state cuts by rasing tuition and fees this fall.”

Surrounded by the college’s Board of Governors, donors and legislators, he made the announcement at the Waco Center in Glenville on Thurs. morning, June 22, before the campus people, community and media.

Truly, he envisions GSC standing up for West Virginia’s families & students. In addition, he propounds, “There is also no better investment in the financial prosperity of our state and in our citizenry than public colleges. All of our small public colleges are important to this State, and Glenville State College is especially important to Central West Virginia and beyond because of the number of first generation students with financial need, and at-risk that we serve.”

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...