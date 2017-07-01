Karen Elkin, the Circuit Clerk of Gilmer County retires after 41 years

KAREN ELKIN

“I began working at the Gilmer County Courthouse as Deputy Circuit Clerk when I was 18 years old,” Karen Elkin laughs. “I feel like I grew up in this courthouse, and I’m going to miss this place and these people.”

Ms. Elkin is retiring at the end of June after 41 years of service to the Office of the Circuit Clerk.

“I am the first and only female Circuit Clerk in the history of Gilmer County,” she says with pride. “After starting out as the deputy, I was appointed the Circuit Clerk upon the retirement of Lane Smith in 2009. Following, I ran for election against two opponents in 2010 and ran unopposed in 2016.”

