Did you meet any of these ladies at the Folk Festival?

Do you know any of these ladies?

They are Betty Daugherty (Barbour County), BetteAnne Shephard (Berkeley County), Betty Watson (Boone County), Shirley Brown (Braxton County), and if you don’t know any of them, you might recognize Carol Sloane (Calhoun County).

Moving on, how about Patricia McMillan (Doddridge County) — Doddridge, like Calhoun previously noted, is a neighbor of Gilmer’s — Darlene Michael (Grant County), Virginia Smith (Greenbrier), Carolyn Bowman (Hampshire County) or Cheryl Davisson French (Harrison County)?

Continuing, do any of these names ring a bell: Marge Zimmerman (Jefferson County), Ada Bowyer Depoy (Lewis County), Betty G. Bias (Lincoln County), Lorraine DeLaReintrie (Marion County), or Helen May Miller (Marshall County)? Maybe you’ve met one of them?

If not, what about: Mary Sue Kincaid (Mason County), Sandi McBride (Mineral County), Ruth E. Wright (Monongalia County), Joyce Bonner (Morgan County), or Sharon H. Fisher (Pocahontas County)?

If mystified by any of the above names, let’s try the following to conclude the listing: Betty Bohon (Preston County), LaVonne Kay Huntsberger (Ritchie County), Ruth B. Thayer (Wayne County), Connie Hinkle (Wood County) and, finally, and you all know this lady, Elda Campbell (Gilmer County).

Now, if you don’t know any of these ladies, you’ve probably guessed that they are the 2017 Class of Folk Festival Belles, all of whom were praised at several Belles ceremonies and socials in Glenville last weekend.

