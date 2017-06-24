PSD Board discusses benefits of second waterline to FCI-Gilmer

PSD Board President Sallie Mathess welcomed everyone to the June meeting and dove right into the agenda with gusto.

Mark Sankoff, of Thrasher, was in attendance to outline the communications with the Federal Bureau of Prisons regarding the suggested second water line to the prison. It seems that everyone on both ends of the project agrees that the second line is a good idea, as any kind of disruption of water service to the facility would be a logistical pain.

“A second line is better than hiring a [water] truck,” commented Sankoff and further indicated that a disruption of water service would start a non-negotiable 72 hour deadline to fix whatever problem had caused the stoppage. A second line, however, would allow FCI-Gilmer’s main tank to continue to be ‘topped off’ even if the primary line was down for repairs.

According to Sankoff, the estimated cost for a second line would be slightly over $1 million. As a bonus, the second line would pick up a couple of new customers for the PSD on properties along where the line was being constructed. This led to a long discussion regarding privately-owned properties adjacent to the prison property and the possibility of them getting water ‘through’ FCI-Gilmer after the second line is completed. Further information on this should be available at the next meeting. If your property adjoins FCI-Gilmer, please make a point to contact the Gilmer PSD and / or attend the next PSD meeting.

