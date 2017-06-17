Glenville State College - Apply

FOLK FESTIVAL PRESIDENT HAS MANY DUTIES

Published on Saturday, 17 June 2017 15:12 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

The position of West Virginia State Folk Festival President is not an honorary CEO’s post on a Board of Directors job — it’s also a lot of hard work — before, during and after the 4-day June event in Glenville. Here, on Monday and Tuesday, current Folk Fest President Dr. David O’Dell, a chemistry professor at Glenville State College, shows that he knows more about work than just teaching academic subjects. He is helping a small team of volunteers to install the Square Dance Platform between Town Park and United Bank. During the Fest itself, though, he’ll be running from pillar to post to see that all goes as planned, plus he’ll be playing traditional folk music at the Evening Programs at the College. For being so flexible and hard working, he certainly deserves this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor.

