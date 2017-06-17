What WV Folk Festival attendees should know; Sat.’s Parade Route changes!

At 11:00 a.m. on this Sat., June 17, the gala West Virginia State Folk Festival Parade will begin at the stoplight between Pizza Hut and Sunoco, but only for the Belles and Veterans Flag Unit. They will march eastward along Main Street, passed the reviewing stand and finish at the Baptist Church.

For the rest of the entries, including the antique and classic cars, other vehicles and floats, they will assemble on College Street at 10:15 a.m. and, then, march or drive westward along East Main Street to Lewis Street at the stoplight, where the parade will end.

Onlookers may view the parade from anywhere they can on East Main Street downtown from Go-Mart at the stoplight area on up to the Gilmer County Historical Society’s Holt House Museum with its crafts sales and snow cones. Also, a Fortune Teller will be there, as a new feature.

The parade’s route had to be divided this way, due to the bridge being out on Sycamore Run Road, although the Veterans Flag Unit carriers and Folk Festival Belles can use the lot across from Pizza Hut to assemble.

