Folk Festival Personality

Mack Samples: Mountain Music Man inspires a ‘New Generation’

Mack Samples has been a Navy radio man and a drummer in a swing band. He's been a public school teacher. He is a husband and family man, and the author of nine books.

Also, he plays the banjo, guitar, and fiddle; he's been a West Virginia University Extension Agent, and the Registrar and Director of Admissions at Glenville State College. But if you ask Mack what he's doing lately, he'll tell you he's the front man of the Samples Brothers Band and a caller of the West Virginia Folk Festival Square Dance.

"I've been playing music my entire life and calling square dances for most it," Mack says with a smile. "My parents both played banjo, and my mom also played fiddle. Their parents were also musical, so I guess I come by it honestly. In fact, the fiddle I use with our band was my mother's brother's instrument. Not only could he play, but he was also a Methodist preacher and a pretty good flatfoot dancer. This was unusual for a preacher, not many church folks approved of dancing. I think he got the fiddle from Sears and Roebuck. It's not at all a high dollar instrument, it's probably 70 to 80 years old -- but it fits me better than any other."

