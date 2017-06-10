What Makes West Virginia #AlmostHeaven To Me?

West Virginians - and everyone who loves West Virginia - I have a small but very important favor to ask: This month, take a few minutes to tell the world what it is you love about our state.

West Virginia’s birthday is June 20 (birthday number 154, if you’re counting). The West Virginia Division of Tourism is celebrating West Virginia’s birthday with a list of reasons West Virginia is #AlmostHeaven to us. For the two weeks leading up to the birthday, we’ll post every day - on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - a reason the Mountain State is an amazing place to live and travel with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.

The idea is to get out the word about what makes West Virginia special. And while our list will be a nice start, it isn’t going to finish the job. So we need your help.

