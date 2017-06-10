Gilmer County ‘Scores’ a new, local Superintendent of Schools, Ms. Lowther!

Ms. Patricia Lowther

A native of Gilmer County, Ms. Patricia Lowther attended Sand Fork Elementary, Gilmer County High School, and Glenville State College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education Multi-Subject K-8. Her first teaching assignment was at Troy Elementary in August 1990 as a fifth grade teacher where she also coached basketball. In 2003, Ms. Lowther transferred to Sand Fork Elementary as the fourth/fifth grade teacher. Ms. Lowther enrolled at Salem University in August 2007 where she earned her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and Certification in Administration K-12 (Superintendent PK-AD, Supervisor General Instruction PK-AD and Principal PK-AD) and Technology Education 05-Adult.

In January 2007, she accepted the position as Principal at Normantown Elementary where she worked until July 2010 before obtaining a position in Central Office as a Director.

She resides in Glenville with her son, Joshua. Her daughter, Rae-Anna and her husband, Nathan, live in Fairmont WV. This is a life-long goal of Ms. Lowther to serve the children and citizens as Superintendent for Gilmer County. She is looking forward to her new position and its challenges.