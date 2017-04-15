SECOND COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT was held on last Sat., Apr. 8 at the Gilmer County Recreation Center. Pictured above is the event coordinator, Brandy Smith, with the Easter Bunny who made an appearance with a basket of goodies. “The number of kids was doubled from last year and I am thrilled so many came out,” said Mrs. Smith. “We’re already planning for a better hunt next year with more eggs for the kids,” she continued. Families from all over Gilmer County came out to visit Mr. Bunny and every kid walked away with prizes as each egg was filled and there were numerous door prizes given out. The Glenville Newspapers and other community sponsors are very much appreciated; without them this event would not have been possible. A big kudos to Smith Land Surveying, 4-H Leaders Association, and the Glenville Presbyterian Church for donating the grand prizes-— bike for each age group. Check out page 16 of this week’s issue for a complete list of sponsors and photo highlights from the event. (Photo by Jeanie Swanson Photography)