PSD conducts business; throws party for Jack!

The April 10th meeting of the Gilmer Public Service District got underway at 6:10 p.m. and moved quickly through the agenda.

Called to order by President Sallie Mathess, the Board affirmed that everyone was present, welcomed the public that chose to attend, and heard the reading of the previous meeting’s minutes and approved them as read.

Regarding Old Business: the Board heard of the continuing Rte. 5 Project updates and the results of the latest change order for the Sand Fork tank telemetry. Apparently, the equipment was ready, but the personnel hadn’t made it in yet. However, everything should be finished by the end of the week.

Regarding the New Project Updates / FCI Gilmer, Mark Sankoff (who was unable to attend, but sent in a report) indicated that funding “may not be as generous as in the past” for such a project. However, he will keep working to find appropriate funds. He also stressed that there needs to be a meeting with the Federal Bureau of Prisons engineers before the PSD can go forward with the project anyway. Based on previous projects, this would be the proper way to proceed.

