Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Rec. Center this Saturday

“There was a great turn out last year and I look forward to seeing more Gilmer County kids this year,” says Brandy Smith, this newspaper’s reporter and the organizer of the Community Easter Egg Hunt. “It’s wonderful to see the businesses and organizations coming together in order to make this event a success for the youth in our area,” she continues.

The Second Annual Newspaper’s Community Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Glenville Newspapers and co-sponsored by numerous businesses, organizations, and individuals in Gilmer County, is this Sat., Apr. 8.

The hunt starts at noon, but light refreshments will be available at 11:15 a.m. and to register for the door prizes.

The event will be held at the upper area of the Gilmer County Recreation Center (the Dining Hall).

It is open to kids ages birth to 10 years of age, with many prizes to be awarded in each age group. The grand prize is one bike per age group! Other prizes are gift cards, chocolate bunnies, and additional goodies.

The door prizes consist of gift certificates to different restaurants around Glenville for the adults and Easter gifts for the kids.

The Easter Bunny will also be at the event for standing in pictures with you! Please bring your own camera.

Everything at the event is completely free of charge, thanks to the generous donations of the many sponsors.

Contact the office or see this weeks paper for more information...