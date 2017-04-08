Foodland: Empty Shelves But Promises To Improve

A TRUCK HAS ARRIVED AT GLENVILLE FOODLAND

From regional and local staff reports

The only grocery store in Gilmer County is struggling to stock its shelves, leaving many of you frustrated and worried. Others shop there at certain times and find the foods they need. The problem is the recession which has had a bad cash flow effect on most area small businesses.

Recently, several local people talked to a TV station about the problem.

“We don’t know when we go to the store whether we’re going to be able to get a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread,” said Linda Fisher-Brannon.

Mrs. Fisher-Brannon isn’t the only person who wants answers. As she’s watched the store shelves become emptier her mind has gotten more full of worries, especially for her senior friends.

