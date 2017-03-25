100 Years + 1 = A Special Lady

GRACE MOSS RINEHART

Monday, April 3, 2017 will mark another special day in the life of Grace Moss Rinehart, her 101st birthday.

She has lived through one century and is now starting another. She says “I live one day at a time and am thankful for each new day. Life can be difficult at times, but I try to keep moving forward. Each day is a new beginning.”

She was born April 2, 1916 to the late Everett and Jennie (Wilfong) Moss on Spruce Run. She grew up on a farm doing all of the necessary farm chores.

