Dr. Tracy Pellett to head GSC as president

DR. TRACY PELLEtT & WIFE, Heidi, ANSWERING QUESTIONS AT GSC.

Dr. Tracy L. Pellett has been selected to serve as the twenty-fourth leader of Glenville State College by the College’s Board of Governors.

“It is with both gratitude and humility that I thank the Glenville State Board of Governors and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission for this wonderful opportunity to serve as the next President of Glenville State College. My wife, Heidi, and I look forward with great anticipation and enthusiasm to becoming part of this respected institution and supportive community. Glenville State College has a tremendous history, a deeply rooted commitment to serving students and the Glenville community and I am honored to have an opportunity to work with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters to help shape its future,” Pellett said.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...