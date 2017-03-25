County Commission hears departmental budget requests

This was the meeting that probably none of the Gilmer County Commissioners wanted to be at — it was financial reality splash down time.

Added to that, it was Fri., Mar. 17, or St. Patrick’s Day so “good luck” should have abounded, but did it?

The first bad economic news struck fast and hard like lightening when County Assessor Gary Wolfe reported that the county’s property assessments were down by $22 million, due to the dormant Oil & Gas Industry. “That’s a $125,000 ad valorem tax revenue reduction from last year,” laments Commission President Larry Chapman.

A bit later, Commissioner Brian Kennedy complained that the county’s Regional Jail bill for February was $24,000. “Well, at least, it’s a little down from last month,” he commented. This bill was about one-third of county government’s expenses of $65,000 for that month.

