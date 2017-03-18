Glenville State College - Apply

MARTIN HESS COMMENDED

Published on Saturday, 18 March 2017 09:12 | Written by David H. Corcoran, Jr., General Manager

FWS31617

Recently, Martin Hess received a special award from the WV State Fire Commission signed by new Governor Jim Justice. This distinction gives Hess the opportunity to attend several special meetings throughout the year regarding the Fire Code of WV and changes or amendments to the laws thereto. Hess is already familiar with the select group he will be working with and he is looking forward to serving West Virginia in this capacity.

Congrats to Martin, an extraordinary Gilmer County Volunteer Dept. Fire Chief and community service advocate! This award ranks him among our newspaper’s “Folks Who Shine.” DHC, Jr., General Manager

(Photo by David Corcoran, Jr., General Manager)

Search

Login Form

Who's Online

We have 9 guests and no members online


Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Joomla template created with Artisteer.