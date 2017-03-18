MARTIN HESS COMMENDED

Recently, Martin Hess received a special award from the WV State Fire Commission signed by new Governor Jim Justice. This distinction gives Hess the opportunity to attend several special meetings throughout the year regarding the Fire Code of WV and changes or amendments to the laws thereto. Hess is already familiar with the select group he will be working with and he is looking forward to serving West Virginia in this capacity.

Congrats to Martin, an extraordinary Gilmer County Volunteer Dept. Fire Chief and community service advocate! This award ranks him among our newspaper’s “Folks Who Shine.” DHC, Jr., General Manager

(Photo by David Corcoran, Jr., General Manager)