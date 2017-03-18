Glenville State College - Apply

Calhoun-Gilmer ProStart students compete in Annual Hospitality Cup

Published on Saturday, 18 March 2017 09:10 | Written by Carolyn Ramsey Hughey

CGCC31617

The 16th annual ProStart Hospitality Cup competition, conducted by the West Virginia Department of Education, Office of Hospitality Education and Training (WV HEAT), was held March 1-2 at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown.

Educational facilities throughout the state that offer ProStart Culinary programs were invited to compete in both culinary and management events. ProStart is a premier Culinary Arts program offered to high school students who wish to get a head start on their careers in the culinary/restaurant industry. West Virginia has 43 schools that offer ProStart programs, 17 of which attended competition.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...

