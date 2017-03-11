ONE TOWN! ONE TEAM! SAME DREAM!

The Lady Titans are heading to the State Tournament for the second straight year! GCHS’s Ladies Basketball Team hopes to defend their 2016 State Championship this week in the WVSSAC Class A Tournament. As the #4 seed, they are surrounded by some of the state’s toughest competition, and the opening round of the tournament may prove to be their greatest hurdle. GCHS will face #5 St. Joseph Central on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m. at the Civic Center. Despite the late start, this rematch of the 2016 Championship will be worth the trip. Make the trip to Charleston, and remind everyone why GCHS has the best fans in the state!