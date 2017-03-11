Rt. 5 accident claims life of GSC student

Ethyn Eric Miller, a freshman at Glenville State College, was killed in an automobile accident on Thurs. morning, Feb. 28. The crash occurred on Route 5 West between Glenville and Grantsville near the Gilmer/Calhoun County line.

Miller, 19, was a May 2016 graduate of Calhoun County High School and was attending GSC as a commuter student. He resided in Grantsville.

“Betsy and I were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic auto accident that claimed one of our students this morning. The Glenville State College campus community joins our Calhoun County neighbors in mourning with Ethyn’s family,” said GSC President Dr. Peter Barr.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...