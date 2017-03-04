An ‘Academy’ — Local Professor/Ex. GSC President proposes Teacher Ed boost

Recent national attention on certain specific deficiencies among students in early education courses, such as reading and math ,has sparked interest in ways to improve these essential skills. While not the total cause of the problem, teacher training and recruitment are key components in building an improved process for educating our youth.

Current data will clearly support the need to improve the performance in basic skills of students nationwide. West Virginia could assume a leadership role in addressing the use of cutting edge methodology, content, and personnel choices in the creation of a model teacher training academy for early education to meet the goals of the new Common Core Standards.

