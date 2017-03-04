World Day of Prayer this Fri. at SF Baptist Church

Listen to the voices of people in the Philippines call out for justice at this year’s World Day of Prayer on this Fri., Mar. 3 at Sand Fork’s Baptist Church.

The Marthas and Marys, a Gilmer County ecumenical group from 16 churches, will take on the roles of women of the Philippines who wrote this year’s program and will share their true stories.

Merlyn was seven years old when her mother died, a victim of domestic violence. She later saw her father gunned down over a land dispute and, at 15, was forced into the role of parent for her younger brothers and sisters. Editha is a 69 year old widow who lost her shop in Typhoon Yolonda. Celia is a sugar plantation worker, but her daily wage is not enough to feed her family. They call out for justice.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...