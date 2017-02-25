GSC Teacher Ed graduate takes on Delegate’s job

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by By Lexi Browning, WV Press Assoc. and GD/P staff

Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell

For freshman Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, the first two weeks of this year’s legislative session have been a learning process.

Evans, who retired from the education system after 35 years, said in the upcoming weeks he hopes to work for substance abuse reform, highway construction and improvements, and employment in the southern regions of West Virginia.

His dynamic teaching expertise in McDowell County’s schools earned him the honor of being named “Teacher of the Year” for the entire country in 2008 and “GSC Alumnus of the Year” in 2009.”

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...