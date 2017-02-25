‘Overcrowding’ at GES upsets BOE/others; Devono may be out

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

“It’s your responsibility now,” Superintendent Gabe Devono said at the Feb. 20 Board of Education meeting. “To fix your mess,” Board member Dr. Carl Armour finished.

The Gilmer County Board of Education seems quite displeased with just learning that the newest school, Gilmer County Elementary, has an overcrowding problem. “Why did we not hear about it until now — six months later,” Dr. Armour questioned. He cited the overcrowding to be an issue of “poor planning.” He continued, “There’s been a movement in the community- they are advocates of a middle school.”

Afterwards, it was rumored that Mr. Devono was leaving Gilmer County, but he could not be reached for comment as of presstime (Mon. PM).

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...