Gilmer County’s EDA eyes several new initiatives, including housing

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

TRYING TO TAKE OVER THURSDAY’S MONTHLY MEETING ... was little five-month old Wyatt Bailey (L), being held by his happy mother, Daisey, the GCEDA’s Treasurer. Competing for attention was GCEDA Chair Jeff Campbell (R), who tried to keep a straight face while conducting the agency’s business. All turned calm after Wyatt got his bottle, although his antics left smiles on the members’ faces.

Increasing the Gilmer County Economic Development Association’s (GCEDA) membership was stated as an organizational goal, Chair Jeff Campbell announced at the outset of its Thurs., Feb. 9 public meeting.

“We need the help of people to get our programs going and tourists into this area,” he explains.

He outlines that the group has made progress in many different areas, but needs more members to keep the impetus moving forward.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...