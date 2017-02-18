Search for the next GSC President narrowed to three good candidates

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

Meet them: The public is invited to open sessions this Thurs. & Mon.

The Glenville State College Presidential Search Committee is pleased to announce that three final candidates have been selected for campus interviews.

Each candidate is scheduled for two day visits and will meet with various constituent groups during the visits. They will have the exact schedule, but on different days. Please note that there are designated open sessions for the following constituent groups: faculty, staff, students, community, and alumni.

Individuals attending the open sessions will be asked to provide feedback by completing evaluations for each candidate. The evaluation forms will be made available at each session. These feedback forms will be compiled for presentation to the Search Committee to assist them in their final selection of the next President of Glenville State College. These feedbacks will not be edited or redacted in any way. The Search Committee will see all comments and written concerns in full. Honesty and civility are requested in your evaluations.

