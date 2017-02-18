THE JOY OF WORKING HARD FOR A GOOD CAUSE

User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
Published on Saturday, 18 February 2017 10:18
Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

FWS21717

The Little Kanawha Trail Riders group assembled at the 33 Country Club last Sat. night, Feb. 11 for their annual Valentine’s Dance & Fund-raiser. Over 115 members and well-wishers attended, giving their financial support for the group’s charitable works. “With the money raised tonight, we will build more stalls for the animals at the Recreation Center,” explains Rob Lowther (R), the group’s president. Here, in announcing the 50/50 and other prize winners, Rob is helped by Sally Webb (L) and Sheila Hamric (C), owner of the Rustic Treasure’s Shop in downtown Glenville. All in all, everyone had a good time, listening to Ed Messenger (not pictured) spinning the club’s favorite melodies and allowing the dance floor to be filled with many happy couples and children. They all were provided with a festive Valentine’s Weekend activity with renewal of friendships, doing good for the Rec Center and showing their love for one another.

Because the Little Kanawha Trail Riders Club provides this joyful Valentine’s Day social for its members in particular and the public in general, they richly deserve this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor. Keep up your good works for that’s a good way to “horse around” and help this county while providing a fun time for all. David H. Corcoran, Sr., Pub.  

Who's Online

We have 14 guests and no members online

Text size