THE JOY OF WORKING HARD FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

The Little Kanawha Trail Riders group assembled at the 33 Country Club last Sat. night, Feb. 11 for their annual Valentine’s Dance & Fund-raiser. Over 115 members and well-wishers attended, giving their financial support for the group’s charitable works. “With the money raised tonight, we will build more stalls for the animals at the Recreation Center,” explains Rob Lowther (R), the group’s president. Here, in announcing the 50/50 and other prize winners, Rob is helped by Sally Webb (L) and Sheila Hamric (C), owner of the Rustic Treasure’s Shop in downtown Glenville. All in all, everyone had a good time, listening to Ed Messenger (not pictured) spinning the club’s favorite melodies and allowing the dance floor to be filled with many happy couples and children. They all were provided with a festive Valentine’s Weekend activity with renewal of friendships, doing good for the Rec Center and showing their love for one another.

Because the Little Kanawha Trail Riders Club provides this joyful Valentine’s Day social for its members in particular and the public in general, they richly deserve this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor. Keep up your good works for that’s a good way to “horse around” and help this county while providing a fun time for all. David H. Corcoran, Sr., Pub.