W. Va. legislators: harsh answers for state’s budget gap

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Written by By Lexi Browning, For The WV Press Association

West Virginia lawmakers and economic researchers discussed the state’s revenue crisis and possible plans to balance the budget during Friday’s 2017 “AP Legislative Lookahead.”

A panel consisting of State Sen. Mike Hall, R-Kanawha, Delegate Eric Nelson, D-Kanawha; Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget and Policy; and Brian Lego, economic forecaster at West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, discussed revenue and budget issues with more than 40 members of the state’s media at the AP’s annual preview for the state’s annual legislative session. Rob Byers, executive editor of The Charleston Gazette-Mail, moderated the discussion.

See this weeks paper for more on the story...