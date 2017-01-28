ALL SMILES IN THIS CLASSROOM

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

As part of their clean hygiene curriculum, Gilmer County Elementary School’s PRE-K students brush their teeth every school day. According to school sources, it was an impossibility to keep the brushes sanitarily stored for use even for even the next day. So, each student now receives a brand-new toothbrush each day. This would only be possible through the kind donation of Dr. Andrew Minigh’s Family Dentistry’s Glenville Office. Dr. Minigh, a Gilmer native and WVU School of Dentistry graduate, saw the need and has ensured that every PRE-K student in the school will have a new toothbrush every school day. Here, Dr. Minigh poses with some of the lucky students who will be able to benefit from his donation.

Because promoting go health and dental care at an early age is so important to having sound teeth at a later age, Dr. Andrew Minigh is most deserving of our “Folks Who Shine” accolade this week. Thanks, Dr. Minigh! DHC, Jr., General Manager

(Photo by David Corcoran, Jr., General Manager.)