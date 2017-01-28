Gilmer Co. EDA Works to Clean Up Glenville

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

THE DEMOLISHING OF A HOME ON RIVER STREET

(PHOTO BY ANITA TOTH SIMPSON)

River Street Eyesore Comes Down

The Gilmer County Economic Development Association is making strides to improve the city of Glenville.

On Tues., Jan. 24, the EDA worked to have an eyesore on River Street demolished. The home, which was purchased and owned by the GCEDA, was located at the end of the Old Pratt Truss Bridge on the River Street side. The group paid Ames Backhoe Services to remove the building.

The GCEDA plans to make a river access point at this location for the Little Kanawha River Trail.

They also hope to get the bridge fixed to allow boaters and residents to have another way to businesses in downtown Glenville.

See this weeks paper for the rest of the story...