ADVANCING THE BLOOD DRIVE

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

The officers and members of the Gilmer County High School’s Student Council recently sponsored the Bloodmoble in the Damon West Gym. Greeting donors and signing them in are from left to right: Katie Skidmore, Bryce Roberts, Chase Steele, Allex Richison, Student Council Sponsor Lindsey Bush (back) and Janeeva Jenkins. Because of the strong effort that the Student Council and its teacher put into getting out the people to donate blood — a life saving substance, they certainly deserve this week’s “Folks Who Shine” honor. Keep up the good work, GCHS Student Council Team. DHC, Sr.