Commissioner Larry Chapman to serve as President for 2017

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

Filled with reorganizational issues for the new year, the first meeting of the Gilmer County Commission found its members grappling over the agenda items.

The first task at hand, after calling the meeting to order and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, was to elect a Commission President for the 2017 year. Commissioners John Bennett and Brian Kennedy both agreed that Commissioner Larry Chapman should serve another year as the Gilmer County Commission President. Commissioner Chapman accepted the nomination, stating that he would be proud to serve another year as President.

Next, the Commissioners moved on to the County Board appointments that each Commissioner serves on during the year. They all agreed to keep their current board appointments, so they went to setting the court house business hours and holidays for 2017. The business hours will remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will follow the state’s calendar for holidays with the exception of closing at noon on December 22 for Christmas Eve. The regular meeting dates for the County Commission will also remain on the first and third Fridays at 9 a.m.

