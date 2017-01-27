Whitney’s Ice Cream Shop Opening in March

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

DARREL RAMSEY (L-R) RECEIVING THE LEASE FROM DAVID AND DONNA GOFF FOR "WHITNEY'S ICE CREAM SHOP."

“I’m just a local boy trying to make a business!”

Mr. Darrel Ramsey is a man who wears many hats, but come March, he will be adding yet another one to his growing collection — business owner.

Mr. Ramsey has leased the space formerly known as the Family Ice Cream Shoppe from Mr. and Mrs. David Goff and is opening a new ice cream shop- Whitney’s Ice Cream Shop.

Whitney’s, fondly named for his daughter who will soon be 16 years old, will help her dad out at the shop this summer, which will be opening in March and plans to be open seven days per week and holidays.

The menu will be changed and some other renovations and upgrades are in the works to make it a year round eatery.

See this weeks paper for more on the story...