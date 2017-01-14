The ‘Three Kings’ Go Home Until Next Christmas, 2017

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

EVERYONE’S GENERALLY SAD AT THE SEASON’S ENDING — With all of the church, office and home Christmas Dinners and Parties now over, the official ending of the holiday season comes at Epiphany, when the Three Kings paid their respects by baring gifts for the Christ Child in Bethlehem, having followed the new, brighter star from distant kingdoms to the modest Israeli birthplace. Like in many Christian traditions, this past Sunday — Epiphany — found many youngsters, like Keeley McWhirter, clutching one of the Magi figurines and helping to take down the holy season’s other festive decorations in order to store them for next Yuletide. This task was followed by a tasty sandwich and soup luncheon, managed by Mrs. Anna Jean Rogucki, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Mineral Road in Glenville. Although the Christ Child’s manger scene and Christmas tree decorations may now be in storage everywhere, His spirit of faith, hope and love lives on throughout the year, especially in the hearts of His Christian followers. Happy New Year in this Year of Our Lord, 2017. (Staff photo by Dave Corcoran, Sr.)