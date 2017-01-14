Sen. Romano talks money

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

“The fiscal crisis hasn’t happened yet, but the State Legislature is looking at a $400-to-$500 million shortfall in this next 2018 fiscal year,” State Senator Mike Romano (D-12th Senatorial District of Gilmer-Harrison-Braxton-Lewis) states to this newspaper.

Senator Romano indicated that he made his remarks to the Harrison County Association of Mayors at their annual Legislative Roundtable last week.

To help solve this nagging financial problem wrought by the state’s oil, gas and coal severance tax revenue decline, he suggests increasing the historical tax credits for small businesses. With these tax credits, the initiative will promote more entrepreneurs to buy empty downtown storefronts throughout the region, to renovate them and to establish tax paying small businesses in them. “If we can help these cities to deal with this store vacancy problem, that will be good,” he affirms.

In addition, there’s an effort afoot to require businesses to carry flood and business building owners’ insurance, so that in the cases of disasters, the state’s Rainy Day Fund will not have to be raided so often and as much. “I’m not sure about that idea,” he said, noting it would hurt the very same small businesses that the Historic Tax Credit would be helping.

Also looming over the 2017 legislative session is an effort to establish “Charter Schools” in the state. “This would harm our public schools,” he believes, noting that the upper 15 percent, or the best students would qualify to attend them. “That would decrease the per student state funds for our public schools,” he argues.

Nevertheless, he and the other Democratic senators and delegates hope to get the state’s Budget Bill out of committee, in a timely fashion, passed and signed by the new governor, thereby negating the costly special sessions to handle the problem.

Note: Senator .Romano is the regular weekly sponsor of the GSC and this newspaper’s “Veteran’s Legacy” profile on page 5.