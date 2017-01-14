Dr. Bill Simmons looks to new education challenges

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

A lifelong Gilmer County educator resigned from the local Board of Education as of January 1, 2017.

Dr. William K. Simmons made the announcement on Monday.

A Board member starting in 2006 — as president for most of those years — he oversaw the planning, construction and grand openings of two new elementary schools, Gilmer in Glenville and Leading Creek at Linn, as well as other educational and physical plant improvements. “In working with my other fellow board members, we’ve accomplished much,” he remarks with a feeling of satisfaction.

In the future, however, he advises, “It’s up to the parents to get active in their schools to ensure that their children are receiving the best education possible.”

He also assures the general public that his intention to resign has been planned for some time. “I informed the board back in July, 2016 that I wanted step down and to retire from the body,” he outlines. Then, tragedy struck his family in an auto accident. Later, in September, his wife of many years passed on from a variety of complications. Before she passed, Delores asked Dr. Simmons, “What will you do after I’m gone? I want you to carry on and do something that your heart wants you to do.”

His reply: “Like you’ve always told me, Delores, use your education to find fulfillment and comfort. I’m still doing that in her memory.”

As a 20+ year president of Glenville State College, a Chancellor of the Board of Regents (now Higher Education Planning Commission) and a Regents Distinguished Professor of English, Dr. Simmons has always enjoyed teaching. “Teaching is really a personal experience,” he affirms.

In addition to teaching a class or two on the college level, he’d also like to focus on upgrading the state’s mindset about Teacher Education training. “There’s a teacher shortage in the United States today, and if I can find a way to correct that, I will. I intend to keep in touch with the state’s educators, the State Legislators and others interested in moving teacher training ahead.”

He, though, concedes, “It’s hard to be a teacher these days, as they have to have so many more technical and computer skills than I needed when starting my instructional career. Although, I believe that the best and the brightest youths of today can be convinced that teaching can bring them a good career and life.”

“I just want to help our younger students, so I’m resigning in good stead with Superintendent Gabe Devono and the other fine board members,” he said in conclusion.

On the other hand, from what Dr. Bill Simmons told this newspaper, he won’t be putting his chalk and blackboard into the closet anytime soon.