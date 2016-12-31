Junkins Fights Hunger -- but she doesn’t fight it alone...

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

PICTURED L-R: JOE FRASHURE, GILMER COUTY SCHOOLS NUTRITION, CHRISSY JUNKINS, CRI, AND GABE DEVONO, SUPERINTENDENT OF GILMER COUNTY

Child hunger is all too common in West Virginia. Many food programs are successfully helping children across the state stay fed during weekends and breaks. However, many counties in West Virginia are still lacking for reasons such as low funding, geographical location, etc.

Christina Junkins of Community Resources, Inc. noticed the hunger issue within Gilmer County and immediately began planning. Junkins stated, “More and more I was being asked for emergency food for families, I soon realized many of these families had young children doing without.” Junkins now has established a back-pack program benefiting Gilmer County Students.

Many organizations within the county jumped on board such as Family Resource Network of Gilmer County, Board of Education, and the Independent Oil and Gas Association (IOGA). The first group of back-packs were sent out December 1st, 2016. Junkins has secured donations and funding to ensure the program is functioning until Christmas break is over. Gilmer County Board of Education, the Board of Education staff, and IOGA provided enough food and bags to feed 300 children for ten days.

“In West Virginia, according to Feeding America 1 in 7 people struggles with hunger and when I don’t like something I see I try to develop and action plan which is exactly what I did,” said Junkins. “I hope more organizations and people donate to this program one less hungry child is one more positive outcome for our community” said Junkins.

Junkins, Community Service Specialist of Community Resources, will consistently be seeking donations, volunteers, and funding sources for the new back-pack program of Gilmer County.

To the organizations already on board you are much appreciated. Donations can be dropped off at 34 East Main Street Glenville, WV 26351.

For more information call 304-462-8698.