Last Regular Gilmer County Commission Meeting of the Year ends with hopes for a Happy New Year

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

Sincerest wishes for a wonderful New Year to all of Gilmer County,” Commission President Larry Chapman and Commissioner John Bennett said at the end of the last County Commission meeting of 2016 held on Fri., Dec. 16.

The meeting was quite brief with the approval of the exonerations, consolidations, and estate qualifications.

The Commission made mention of seats open on the Unsafe Buildings and Lands Enforcement Agency Board.

One budget revision was approved for Gerry Hough and a total of $71,985.84 in invoices were paid, including a decreasing jail bill that totaled $18,000.

County Commission minutes from the Nov. 14, Nov. 18, Nov. 21, and Dec. 2 meetings were also approved. The Commission was also in receipt of the Sept. 20 meeting minutes from the Gilmer County Board of Health and the Lewis-Gilmer E-911 yearly totals for dispatched calls.

Under unfinished business, the Commissioners were pleased to report that the waterline has been replaced and the boiler is now working properly. Also, Daniel Loftis has expressed interest in building the handicapped ramp in the courtroom. A follow up will be done with him regarding the job.

In new business, the WV Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant contract has been signed. This is an 80/20 contract and will fix the damaged walls.

Other business included an announcement that the Rosedale Senior Citizen Center Inc. received their annual raffle and bingo license and the Lewis-Gilmer E-911 is accepting applications for dispatch positions.

The meeting was adjourned before 10 a.m. with the next one scheduled for next Fri., Jan. 6, 2017. The meeting will be held in the Commission meeting room at the Gilmer County Courthouse starting at 9 a.m.

If you or your organization would like to be added to the agenda contact Jean at the County Clerk’s Office during regular business hours.