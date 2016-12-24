/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

The Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department’s annual “Breakfast with Santa” was held on Sat., Dec. 17. This gave kids one last chance to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him their Christmas wishes before his big journey coming up on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Those in attendance also enjoyed a delicious breakfast provided by the Fire Department’s Support Group. Pictured above is Kaydee Martin chatting with Santa after having her meal. “Merry Christmas,” says Santa!

Because the Volunteer Fire Dept. and its active Support Group always open their hearts to the community every Christmas with this breakfast and the Christmas Parade, they are truly “Folks Who Shine.” DHC, Sr.