Work on State Rte. 5 water project moving slowly, but steadily toward a Christmas time completion date

Written by David H. Corcoran, Jr., General Manager

The Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center may get an extra-special gift this Christmas — pure, safe water.

After greeting everyone, PSD President Bill Stalnaker called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. on Mon., Dec. 12.

All Board members were present, and also in attendance were Martin Hess, Robb Hebb of Thrasher, David Corcoran, Jr. from Glenville Newspapers; and, Mark Sankoff of Potesta who had driven in late from Charleston.

General Manager John Moore proceeded to read the minutes from the previous meeting which were approved as read.

Getting right to business, Martin Hess gave a glowing report on the work progressing toward the Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center. He assured the Board that the work is progressing slowly, but the quality of the work being done is superb. Hess indicated that Tri-State Pipeline was tight on the timeline, but are still hoping to work every day and finish before Christmas. The primary issue is some problems with their trenching machine, but the replacement part(s) should arrive Tuesday morning, Dec. 13th.

After this good news, the Board approved the State Route 5 Pay Request in the amount of $180,201.75.

Mark Sankoff then presented the Board with another round of paperwork adjusted and tweaked by their recommendations and requirements from the last meeting. Various scenarios and funding options were floated for each one. Scenarios included using Small Cities Block Grants and / or borrowing via various federal sources.

After much deliberation, the Board selected Scenario # 5 for further revision. Sankoff then informed the Board that he would re-adjust the numbers and have what he hoped would be the final paperwork from them to approve at the next meeting.

In other business, the Board:

• Reviewed the 2017 Holiday Schedule (same holidays as last year) and approved it.

• Reviewed the 2016 Christmas Bonuses for employees (same bonus as last year) and approved them.

• Reviewed and approved bills totaling $95,092.20.

• Set the date of the PSD Christmas Dinner for Thurs., Dec. 22nd.

The next scheduled meeting of the Gilmer County PSD will be on Monday, January 9, 2017.

With no need for an Executive Session, the meeting was adjourned at 6:32.