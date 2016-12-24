Mr. wayne cottrell’s bear killed in defense of his honey.

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

Larger than your average bear — The large bear, shot by Wayne Cottrell (full story on page 1), was approximately 4-5ft in height, the width of the average truck bed.

Gilmer County man, Wayne Cottrell, is known by many for setting up at the Farmers Market as well as other places selling his fresh honey, but on Wed., Dec. 14, the honey man became a bear hunter!

“It was my first bear, and will be my last one too,” said Mr. Cottrell.

The black bear was killed on Duck Run Road, just outside of Glenville off Rt. 5. It weighed approximately 400 pounds and was the length of his truck bed, about 4-5 feet.

Black bears are not a common kill in our area, but the family plans to eat the meat and tan the hide.

The medium sized bears live in forested areas, but often leave these areas in search of food. They can be attracted to human communities because of the availability of food, and of course, honey.

Congratulations on your bear, Wayne!

See page 10A for more photos and information on the bear.