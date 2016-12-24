CHRISTMAS PARADE HIGHLIGHT

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by The Glenville Democrat/Pathfinder

The 10th Annual Firefighters Christmas Parade was held on last Sat., Dec. 10 in Glenville before a large attendance. The Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department, along with all of the community of Glenville, is this week’s Folks Who Shine for putting together such a wonderful and festive event, from the parade itself to the organizations in the breezeway for providing different goodies for the community. The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Larry Gerwig (pictured left) kept citizens safe, and full with their delicious cookies at the shelter during this year’s parade. Pastor Bryan Groves (pictured right) was the well deserving Parade Marshal for the Old Fashioned Christmas parade in Glenville. For more parade highlights, check out page 13A of this week’s issue.

ANOTHER PARADE HIGHLIGHT – Mrs. Connie Stewart (pictured back, center) gave out numerous pairs of gloves on behalf of Project Warm Hands at the Annual Christmas Parade. She extends her gratitude to everyone who donated and has helped with this program to keep the kids of Gilmer County warm since she started in 2012. See page 13A for more highlights of the 2016 Christmas parade. (Staff photos by Brandy Smith. Reporter)