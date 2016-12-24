At City Council — New Year will start off solvently

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Written by David H. Corcoran, Sr., Editor-Publisher

Glenville Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick wants everyone to know that during the month of December, visitors to the downtown can park for free. On nice days, people are encouraged to relax and enjoy the beautiful public park, to eat in town and to shop here, as well.

In a related matter since then, the Glenville Lions Club has erected the reconditioned and upgraded lighted Christmas decorations in the downtown. Kudos to the Lions Club and its civic minded members!

Moreover, the happy Mayor reports that as of November 30, 43 percent of the budget year has already passed and the city is in good financial shape. “As of now, our revenue collections for this fiscal year (ending on June 30, 2017) are at 60 percent, while our expenditures are at only 42 percent,” he said with a smile, adding: “We’re operating in the black.” His positive assessment of the city’s finances were made following December’s regular City Council meeting, which was held on Mon., Dec. 5 at the City Hall’s Council Chambers upstairs.

After opening the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and as there was no one to make a public comment, the Council moved swiftly to approve the Minutes of the November 7, 2016 meeting.

Mayor Fitzpatrick also handled the Street Report. During November, the street crew cleaned up the streets in preparation for the Holiday Season and started to get the snow plows ready in case of an early snowfall, he said.

Also, he reminded the City Council to support the Christmas Parade by being aware of it and coming out to see it.

In the Mayor’s Report, he spoke of enacting a new ordinance about updating the Municipal Fee Penalty phase of the old statute. “We want to amend it to allow liens to be placed on properties, to which the city has to do work or demolition on,” he specified. However, he is still working on the wording, so the issue won’t be brought before the council until it’s been completed.

There being no other pressing business, Mayor Fitzpatrick entertained a movement to adjourn the December meeting and setting the next meeting for Mon., Jan. 2 in the new year!

Merry Christmas to all, he said in conclusion.